Baby bull sharks are thriving in Texas and Alabama bays as the Gulf of Mexico warms
By James Marcus Drymon, Associate Extension Professor in Marine Fisheries Ecology, Mississippi State University
Lindsay Mullins, Ph.D. Student in Marine Science, Mississippi State University
Philip Matich, Instructional Assistant Professor of Marine Biology, Texas A&M University
The Gulf Coast has seen big jumps in baby bull shark numbers. As adults, these are among the most aggressive species of sharks, but the babies aren’t cause for concern, as three scientists explain.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024