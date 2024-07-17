Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Britain on track for a zero-carbon power sector in six years?

By Andrew Crossland, Associate Professor in Practice, Durham University, Durham University
Jon Gluyas, Professor of Geoenergy, Carbon Capture and Storage, Durham University
Labour won the 2024 general election with a promise to make the UK “a clean energy superpower”. Part of that vision is the creation of Great British Energy, a public company that will strive to achieve zero-carbon electricity production by 2030 (just over one parliamentary term away).

Achieving this target will be a symbolic step towards addressing the complex challenges of climate change. Decarbonisation will require most of the economy to be run on electricity,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
