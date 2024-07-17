Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Media Freedoms Should Not Be a Target in DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists attend an election rally for president President Félix Tshisekedi in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 10, 2023. © 2023 ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images Last week, the Congolese government’s Communication and Broadcasting Board (Conseil supérieur de l'audiovisuel et de la communication, CSAC) suspended journalist Jessy Kabasele for an indefinite period, following his interview with one of the country’s most famous singers, Koffi Olomide, on Le Panier The Morning Show. During the interview, aired by the…


© Human Rights Watch -
