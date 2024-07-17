Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Montagnard Indigenous activist arrested in Thailand, resists being extradited to Vietnam

By Mong Palatino
“The case of Y Quynh Bdap clearly illustrates the Vietnamese authorities’ efforts to exercise its long-arm repression against human rights defenders beyond its own border.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must immediately release detained opposition members
~ More than just ‘we’re sorry’ – how companies can make apologies we will actually believe
~ Is Joe Biden experiencing cognitive decline? Here’s why we shouldn’t speculate
~ Oral contraceptives: the risks and benefits of being on the pill
~ Labor wants to put the construction union into administration, but last year it axed the cop on the beat. That doesn’t look wise
~ October 7 Crimes Against Humanity, War Crimes by Hamas-led Groups
~ The risks of eyelash extensions aren’t pretty, from cornea erosion to cancer-causing glue
~ Balancing Acts: Debt Management and the Right to Education in South Africa
~ Fair Work Commission moves to appoint administrators into construction division of CFMEU
~ Astronauts don’t eat enough because food tastes bland in space. We’re trying to work out why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter