Zimbabwe: Authorities must immediately release detained opposition members

By Amnesty International
Media Advisory Spokespersons Available Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release over 70 opposition members detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights, Amnesty International said today.  The members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party are awaiting an 18 July decision on their appeal for bail. Authorities have denied bail to […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must immediately release detained opposition members appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
