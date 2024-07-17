Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than just ‘we’re sorry’ – how companies can make apologies we will actually believe

By Park Thaichon, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Southern Queensland
Sara Quach, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Griffith University
When a company makes a mistake – such as a marketing misstep or a product failure that leads to a recall – a good apology can make a big difference in how we as customers feel about them.

Things can go wrong for all kinds of reasons. On top of addressing the immediate fallout of something going wrong, a company must be prepared to explain what happened – and in many cases, apologise.

A well-intended, expertly delivered apology can help rebuild trust, while a bad one can often…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
