Human Rights Observatory

Oral contraceptives: the risks and benefits of being on the pill

By Joan Albert Arnaiz Gargallo, Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi Sunyer - Hospital Clínic Barcelona / IDIBAPS. Profesor Agregado de Farmacología Clínica, Universitat de Barcelona
The 20th century saw humanity develop in leaps and bounds, and without a doubt one of the most revoultionary advances was oral contraceptives, more commonly known as “the pill”.

Until the 1980s, the majority of women had extremely limited and ineffective options when it came to contraceptives. Many left a great deal to chance, using methods such as prolonging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
