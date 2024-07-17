Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Balancing Acts: Debt Management and the Right to Education in South Africa

By Amnesty International
The effects of the past In 1994, the new democratic government of South Africa inherited an unsustainable budget deficit, rampant inflation (18.9% in 1991), depressed investor confidence, a mountain of debt and a currency crisis from the apartheid state. The previous regime had racked up debt to cope with the sanctions placed upon the country […] The post Balancing Acts: Debt Management and the Right to Education in South Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
