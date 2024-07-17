Tolerance.ca
Fair Work Commission moves to appoint administrators into construction division of CFMEU

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Fair Work Commission’s general manager, Murray Furlong, is moving for the appointment of administrators into the construction division of the CFMEU, following a string of allegations.The Conversation


