The government wants to give local bodies more power – that should include the power to tax

By Jonathan Barrett, Associate Professor in Commercial Law and Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Local government raises about 4% of New Zealand’s tax revenue. The equivalent in Denmark is about 36%. If the government believes in ‘localism’, it has to give councils more power to raise revenue.The Conversation


