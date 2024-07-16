Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Faster, stronger … smarter? New research shows the importance of brain training for junior athletes

By Kylie A Steel, Senior Lecturer in Motor Learning and Skill Acquisition, Western Sydney University
Clare MacMahon, Associate Professor in Motor Learning and Skilled Performance, La Trobe University
Todd Pickering, Associate Lecturer in Psychology, La Trobe University
As athletes strive to reach their physical potential, their cognitive abilities are often overlooked. New research shows this may hinder young sports players.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
