Human Rights Observatory

Political assassinations are not just an American problem – they have been all too frequent throughout history

By Matt Fitzpatrick, Professor in International History, Flinders University
By the time Julius Caesar died with the words “Et tu, Brute?” on his lips, political assassinations were already a common occurrence.

But have they become rarer in modern times? Was the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump an outlier event in modern democracies?

The short answer is no.

The United States, of course, has a long…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
