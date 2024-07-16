Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attributing Canada’s June heat wave to climate change is an important step in adapting to a warmer world

By Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University
A landmark report has clearly attributed the June heat wave in Canada to climate change. The lessons from this report can help inform climate policy in a changing Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cities around the world share many challenges. To address them, they need to develop science diplomacy
~ For a century, it’s been illegal to swim in the Seine. Will Paris’s clean-up make the river safe for Olympic swimmers?
~ Five years later: Hurricane Dorian’s indelible mark
~ How a futuristic material is able to change its properties from soft to rigid, and back again
~ The cost of eating healthy: NZ fruit and veg prices are going up way faster than processed food
~ From motherhood to medals: New research sheds light on postpartum guidelines for returning to sport
~ Guide to the classics: On The Art of Physical Exercise, a 16th century account of ancient sports and workouts
~ Virtual reality ‘embodiment illusions’ may help the skewed perceptions behind body image disturbances
~ Beyond the Barrier Reef: Australia’s 3 other World Heritage reefs are also in trouble
~ Bird flu isn’t spreading in humans for now. But there are vaccines in the pipeline if that changes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter