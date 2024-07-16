The cost of eating healthy: NZ fruit and veg prices are going up way faster than processed food
By Puneet Vatsa, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Alan Renwick, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Healthy eating is increasingly out of reach for struggling families. Since 2014, prices on fruit and vegetables have increased by around 45%, while processed foods have seen just a 14% rise.
