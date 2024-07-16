From motherhood to medals: New research sheds light on postpartum guidelines for returning to sport
By Jenna Schulz, Physiotherapist & Postdoctoral Fellow, Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic, Western University
Jane Thornton, Clinician Scientist, Canada Research Chair in Injury Prevention and Physical Activity for Health, Sport Medicine Physician, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
While there has been large advances and successes for athlete-mothers and progress since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there is still work to be done to improve postpartum care and support.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 16, 2024