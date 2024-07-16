Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Corruption hurts businesses but digital tools offer the hope of fighting it, say manufacturers in Ghana and Nigeria

By Samuel Adomako, Associate Professor of Strategy and Innovation, University of Birmingham
Joseph Amankwah-Amoah, Professor of International Business, Durham University
Shlomo Tarba, Professor of Strategy & International Business, University of Birmingham
Zaheer Khan, Professor in Strategy and International Business, University of Aberdeen
Technology has changed the way the world does business. Mobile and digital payment platforms, blockchain, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) tools have all driven innovations in recent years. They allow businesses of all sizes to become more efficient and reach new markets.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), these advances can be especially…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mauritania leading the way with freedom of expression in Africa
~ Kenya protests show citizens don’t trust government with their tax money: can Ruto make a meaningful new deal?
~ South Africa’s new environment minister must focus on people, not profits from fossil fuels – climate ecologist
~ Higher education faces many challenges in South Africa: 3 priorities for the new minister
~ South Africa’s new unity government must draw on the country’s greatest asset: its constitution
~ South Africa’s new parliament needs to do a better job of holding cabinet to account: legal scholar weighs the chances
~ The Conversation and Universal Impact sponsor Vitae’s 2024 Three Minute Thesis competition
~ Trump attempted shooting: what drives a solo assassin to kill? A psychologist explains
~ Supershoes have transformed competitive distance running, but they remain controversial
~ Peruvian former soldiers convicted for rapes committed four decades ago in rare legal victory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter