Corruption hurts businesses but digital tools offer the hope of fighting it, say manufacturers in Ghana and Nigeria
By Samuel Adomako, Associate Professor of Strategy and Innovation, University of Birmingham
Joseph Amankwah-Amoah, Professor of International Business, Durham University
Shlomo Tarba, Professor of Strategy & International Business, University of Birmingham
Zaheer Khan, Professor in Strategy and International Business, University of Aberdeen
Technology has changed the way the world does business. Mobile and digital payment platforms, blockchain, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) tools have all driven innovations in recent years. They allow businesses of all sizes to become more efficient and reach new markets.
For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), these advances can be especially…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 16, 2024