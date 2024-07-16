Tolerance.ca
Kenya protests show citizens don’t trust government with their tax money: can Ruto make a meaningful new deal?

By Eric Magale, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Pretoria
Mario Schmidt, Associate Researcher, Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology
Each year, the Kenyan government tables a finance bill outlining measures for funding the national budget. In the past, these bills have scarcely attracted public attention. This changed dramatically in 2023, with President William Ruto’s first budget following his election victory the year before.

Ruto inherited an economy battling high…The Conversation


