Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s new parliament needs to do a better job of holding cabinet to account: legal scholar weighs the chances

By Hugh Corder, Professor Emeritus of Public Law, University of Cape Town
Hard bargaining still needs to happen before the country has a definitive sense of how executive accountability will be enforced under a unity government.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mauritania leading the way with freedom of expression in Africa
~ Corruption hurts businesses but digital tools offer the hope of fighting it, say manufacturers in Ghana and Nigeria
~ Kenya protests show citizens don’t trust government with their tax money: can Ruto make a meaningful new deal?
~ South Africa’s new environment minister must focus on people, not profits from fossil fuels – climate ecologist
~ Higher education faces many challenges in South Africa: 3 priorities for the new minister
~ South Africa’s new unity government must draw on the country’s greatest asset: its constitution
~ The Conversation and Universal Impact sponsor Vitae’s 2024 Three Minute Thesis competition
~ Trump attempted shooting: what drives a solo assassin to kill? A psychologist explains
~ Supershoes have transformed competitive distance running, but they remain controversial
~ Peruvian former soldiers convicted for rapes committed four decades ago in rare legal victory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter