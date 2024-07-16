Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation and Universal Impact sponsor Vitae’s 2024 Three Minute Thesis competition

By Matt Warren, Managing Director, Universal Impact, The Conversation
We believe in the extraordinary power of research to change the world for the better. But to ensure they achieve the maximum impact, researchers must communicate often complex ideas in an accessible, engaging way.

This is at the very heart of our mission – and why The Conversation, and its Universal Impact training and mentoring subsidiary, which I run, are sponsoring the 2024 Vitae Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) competition.

Originally developed by the University of Queensland, this competition challenges doctoral…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mauritania leading the way with freedom of expression in Africa
~ Corruption hurts businesses but digital tools offer the hope of fighting it, say manufacturers in Ghana and Nigeria
~ Kenya protests show citizens don’t trust government with their tax money: can Ruto make a meaningful new deal?
~ South Africa’s new environment minister must focus on people, not profits from fossil fuels – climate ecologist
~ Higher education faces many challenges in South Africa: 3 priorities for the new minister
~ South Africa’s new unity government must draw on the country’s greatest asset: its constitution
~ South Africa’s new parliament needs to do a better job of holding cabinet to account: legal scholar weighs the chances
~ Trump attempted shooting: what drives a solo assassin to kill? A psychologist explains
~ Supershoes have transformed competitive distance running, but they remain controversial
~ Peruvian former soldiers convicted for rapes committed four decades ago in rare legal victory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter