Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supershoes have transformed competitive distance running, but they remain controversial

By Bryce Dyer, Associate Professor of Sports Technology, Bournemouth University
On the face of it, competitive distance running appears not to have changed much since the Olympic Games were revived in 1896. However, even the relative simplicity of racing from gun to tape has radically altered in recent years due to the rise of advanced running footwear known colloquially as “supershoes”.

A few years ago, the Nike Vaporfly shoe kicked off a storm of controversy in athletics. It became a focus for claims about whether it provided some athletes with an unfair advantage over those not equipped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mauritania leading the way with freedom of expression in Africa
~ Corruption hurts businesses but digital tools offer the hope of fighting it, say manufacturers in Ghana and Nigeria
~ Kenya protests show citizens don’t trust government with their tax money: can Ruto make a meaningful new deal?
~ South Africa’s new environment minister must focus on people, not profits from fossil fuels – climate ecologist
~ Higher education faces many challenges in South Africa: 3 priorities for the new minister
~ South Africa’s new unity government must draw on the country’s greatest asset: its constitution
~ South Africa’s new parliament needs to do a better job of holding cabinet to account: legal scholar weighs the chances
~ The Conversation and Universal Impact sponsor Vitae’s 2024 Three Minute Thesis competition
~ Trump attempted shooting: what drives a solo assassin to kill? A psychologist explains
~ Peruvian former soldiers convicted for rapes committed four decades ago in rare legal victory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter