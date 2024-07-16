Tolerance.ca
How to deal with being the youngest in the office

By Jane Parry, Associate Professor of Work and Employment, University of Southampton
Barbara Sherriff, PhD candidate, School of Business & Law, University of Brighton
Among the new class of MPs sworn into the UK parliament this month, there were the first MPs from generation Z. The youngest of these, Sam Carling – who now has the unofficial title “baby of the house” – is aged 22. In an interview, Carling alluded to an experience that many professionals in their 20s and 30s will be familiar with: accusations…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
