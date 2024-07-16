Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian airstrike against a Ukrainian children’s hospital reveals Russia’s eroding military might

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
An explosion rocked the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024. The explosion, part of a broader Russian missile attack on Ukraine, killed dozens of people. The sight of children fleeing the hospital grabbed international attention.

Ukraine immediately condemned the attack.

“It is very important that the world should not be silent about it now and that everyone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
