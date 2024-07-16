Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six months of wins for human rights

By Amnesty International
January Norway: Over the last few years, Norway has endured criticism from international human rights bodies for its treatment of people in prison with mental health problems. Isolation is widely used, and suicide rates are high. Last year, Amnesty Norway campaigned for prisoners' rights, which led to the government significantly increasing resources to improve conditions, reducing […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
