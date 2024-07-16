Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Body to Examine Türkiye’s Record on Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police arrest an individual in Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 2016.   © 2016 Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images This week, the United Nations Committee against Torture will review Türkiye’s record on preventing torture and ill-treatment. Human Rights Watch is among numerous civil society groups that have submitted evidence to the committee that Turkiye’s record on torture has deteriorated greatly since the committee’s last review in May 2016.In the aftermath of the 2016 military coup attempt, there was a steep rise in reports of police detaining people en…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
