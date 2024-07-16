Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump-appointed federal judge rules Trump’s classified document case is unconstitutional – here’s how special counsels have been authorized before

By Joshua Holzer, Assistant Professor, Westminster College
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump dismissed the case on July 15, 2024.

U.S.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From melting tracks to rising alcoholism – how sport is being forced to adapt to the effects of climate change
~ Why overcrowded prisons are more dangerous than releasing prisoners early
~ Lebanese society is split over a potential war with Israel
~ Fly Me to the Moon: romcom about ‘selling the Moon landing’ reviewed by a marketing expert
~ Twisters follows a superstar storm chaser – obsession with extreme weather has a deep underlying psychology
~ You are what you poo: how to read your stools
~ How to protect your home from wildfires – here’s what fire prevention experts say is most important
~ New research suggests estrogen and progesterone could play role in opioid addiction and relapse
~ Nutrition Facts labels have a complicated legacy – a historian explains the science and politics of translating food into information
~ Target just became the latest US retailer to stop accepting payment by checks. Why have so many stores given up on them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter