Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s 400 parliamentarians are about to get down to business: 4 essential reads

By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor
Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation Africa
Thabo Leshilo, Politics + Society
On 29 May 2024 South Africans went to the polls and delivered a strong message to their political leaders: we’re tired of the “same old same old”.

They slashed the governing African National Congress’s share of the vote to just over 40%. And put their crosses next to a host of some old – and some new – opposition parties.

The general election outcome triggered weeks of high-wire negotiations as parties jockeyed to be part of a coalition government to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
