Human Rights Observatory

Two Moldovan archers will carry the country’s flag at the Olympics

By Daria Dergacheva
The Moldovan team will consist of 26 athletes in the following sports:  wrestling, canoe and kayak rowing, equestrian sports, athletics (track and field), shooting,  archery, and  weightlifting.


© Global Voices -
