Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suicide bombings in Nigeria: tactic is back after a four-year break – security researcher offers 3 possible reasons

By Al Chukwuma Okoli, Reader (Associate Professor) Department of Political Science, Federal University of Lafia, Nigeria, Federal University Lafia
The latest suicide bomb attack in Nigeria could be an act of desperation, a tactical shift or a form of communication by the insurgents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Komlan Avoulete analyzes extended transition periods in West Africa
~ Guinea: Military regime delays return to civilian rule
~ Two Moldovan archers will carry the country’s flag at the Olympics
~ Shelley Duvall: one-off actress whose courage and vulnerability made her perfect for The Shining
~ Tunisia: Authorities must release Ennahda party leader and end crackdown on political opposition
~ ‘I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine’: what a JD Vance vice presidency could mean for the world
~ How sustainable is your weekly grocery shop? These small changes can have big benefits
~ Government expected to appoint administrators to clean up CFMEU, as union remains defiant
~ El Salvador: Rights Violations Against Children in ‘State of Emergency’
~ Past shootings of US presidents led to new gun controls. This one probably won’t
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter