Tunisia: Authorities must release Ennahda party leader and end crackdown on political opposition

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities stepped up their crackdown on the political opposition on 13 July 2024 with police arresting Ennahdha Secretary General, Ajmi Ouirimi, in Mannouba governorate along with two other party members, Mohamed Ghanoudi and Mosaab Gharbi, during what seemed to be a regular ID road check. They remain detained without charge. In response, Heba Morayef, […] The post Tunisia: Authorities must release Ennahda party leader and end crackdown on political opposition appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
