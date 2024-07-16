Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Rights Violations Against Children in ‘State of Emergency’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The bedroom of Lucrecia Pérez (pseudonym), then-17, at her aunt's house on December 16, 2023, in a rural town in Sonsonate, El Salvador. Lucrecia was detained for a year and charged with collaborating with a gang. © 2023 Human Rights Watch El Salvador’s state of emergency, declared in March 2022, has led to severe human rights violations against children of low-income communities.Many children have been doubly victimized by gang members who abused them and then by security forces who detained and mistreated them, with possible lifelong consequences.The government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
