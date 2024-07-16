Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympic swimmers improving by … running? How exploration can help elite athletes and weekend warriors alike

By Scott Goddard, Postdoctoral research fellow, Southern Cross University
Christian Swann, Associate Professor in Psychology, Southern Cross University
Stewart Vella, Associate Professor, University of Wollongong
It would be fair to assume elite athletes focus intensely on their chosen sport. However, some are now turning to exploration, which can deliver surprising benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine’: what a JD Vance vice presidency could mean for the world
~ How sustainable is your weekly grocery shop? These small changes can have big benefits
~ Government expected to appoint administrators to clean up CFMEU, as union remains defiant
~ El Salvador: Rights Violations Against Children in ‘State of Emergency’
~ Past shootings of US presidents led to new gun controls. This one probably won’t
~ Conspiracy theories on the Trump assassination attempt are spreading like wildfire – on both sides of politics
~ More focus on China, less help for Ukraine: what a JD Vance vice presidency (and future presidency) could mean for the world
~ Kenya/IMF: Align Economic Reform with Rights
~ “Excellence, respect, friendship”: Why hijab bans in French sports defy Olympic values and human rights
~ Trump shooting is a warning about how toxic language leads to violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter