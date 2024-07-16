Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conspiracy theories on the Trump assassination attempt are spreading like wildfire – on both sides of politics

By Katherine M. FitzGerald, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Politicians and other influential actors are amplifying conspiratorial content – potentially contributing to increased distrust in the US political system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine’: what a JD Vance vice presidency could mean for the world
~ How sustainable is your weekly grocery shop? These small changes can have big benefits
~ Government expected to appoint administrators to clean up CFMEU, as union remains defiant
~ El Salvador: Rights Violations Against Children in ‘State of Emergency’
~ Past shootings of US presidents led to new gun controls. This one probably won’t
~ More focus on China, less help for Ukraine: what a JD Vance vice presidency (and future presidency) could mean for the world
~ Kenya/IMF: Align Economic Reform with Rights
~ “Excellence, respect, friendship”: Why hijab bans in French sports defy Olympic values and human rights
~ Olympic swimmers improving by … running? How exploration can help elite athletes and weekend warriors alike
~ Trump shooting is a warning about how toxic language leads to violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter