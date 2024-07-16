Tolerance.ca
More focus on China, less help for Ukraine: what a JD Vance vice presidency (and future presidency) could mean for the world

By Ava Kalinauskas, Research Associate, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Samuel Garrett, Research Associate, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
After months of gamesmanship and speculation, JD Vance has emerged as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate and the heir apparent to the America First movement.

With less than two years in Congress under his belt, the first-term senator from Ohio has very little experience in politics, let alone conducting foreign policy.

Yet Vance represents a clear departure from the Ronald Reagan-era foreign policy views that characterised Trump's previous vice president, Mike Pence. Pence spent much of his time in office making trips to reassure


© The Conversation
