Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kenya/IMF: Align Economic Reform with Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors demonstrate against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2024. © 2024 Sipa via AP Images (Nairobi) – The Kenyan government and International Monetary Fund should work together to ensure that the IMF program and its implementation align with human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The focus should be on progressive revenue generation and accountability over public funds.Following the recent nationwide protests, President William Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024, which included regressive tax measures that risked undermining rights.…


