Human Rights Observatory

“Excellence, respect, friendship”: Why hijab bans in French sports defy Olympic values and human rights

By Amnesty International
26 July 2024: the Paris Olympic Games begin. A moment of joy for sports fans around the world. A moment to embrace the values of Olympism: excellence, respect and friendship. But how can such values be embraced when the French authorities’ efforts to improve gender equality and inclusivity in sports do not apply to one […] The post “Excellence, respect, friendship”: Why hijab bans in French sports defy Olympic values and human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


