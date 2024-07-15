‘The teacher returned the call to my ex’: how separated parents struggle to get information from their child’s school
By Renee Desmarchelier, Associate Professor (Critical Pedagogies), University of Southern Queensland
India Bryce, Senior Lecturer — Human Development, Wellbeing, and Counselling
Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
It is increasingly common for Australian children to live in a different house from one of their parents. About 28% of children under 14 have separated parents.
While most children are born into a two-parent family, the proportion of children living in a one-parent or step-family increases each year with a child’s age.
This means information about children’s…
- Monday, July 15, 2024