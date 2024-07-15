Tolerance.ca
Astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station after yet more problems with Boeing’s beleaguered Starliner

By Ian Whittaker, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Nottingham Trent University
For the past few weeks, Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) after the first crewed voyage of Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft hit a snag. Concerns raised by Boeing and Nasa over thruster problems and several helium leaks (helium is used in Starliner’s engine system) have prevented the craft from making the return journey as scheduled. Nasa has now said the astronauts may have to stay put until the next scheduled…The Conversation


