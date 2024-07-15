Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diving with penguins: tech gives ocean scientists a bird’s-eye view of foraging in Antarctic waters

By Chris Oosthuizen, Research Fellow at the Centre for Statistics in Ecology, the Environment and Conservation (SEEC), University of Cape Town
Emmanuel Dufourq, Junior Research Chair, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences
Lorène Jeantet, Postdoctoral fellow in Machine Learning for Ecology, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences
Pierre Pistorius, Professor, Nelson Mandela University
Stefan Schoombie, Post doctoral research fellow, University of Cape Town
The machine learning model can work in the absence of video data, identifying prey capture events from new acceleration and depth data.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN remembers Nelson Mandela’s commitment to fight poverty and inequity
~ Astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station after yet more problems with Boeing’s beleaguered Starliner
~ Pregnant Nigerian women need faster access to hospitals – technology helped us calculate travel times
~ Gender apartheid: oppression of women should be made a crime against humanity – feminist academic explains why
~ Kenya’s digital divide: pastoralists are key to the country’s economy, but they’re being left behind
~ Trump tones down his rhetoric as he prepares for ‘coronation’ at Republican National Convention
~ Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured stomach ulcer – what you need to know
~ Amazon deforestation cut by 83% in places protected by Indigenous communities – new research
~ Books that shook the business world: Wikinomics by Dan Tapscott and Anthony D. Williams
~ The Boyfriend: an innovative Japanese dating show cleverly tapping into the popular boy’s love genre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter