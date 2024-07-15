Amazon deforestation cut by 83% in places protected by Indigenous communities – new research
By Johan Oldekop, Reader in Environment and Development, University of Manchester
Bowy den Braber, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Biosciences, University of Sheffield
Marina Schmoeller, PhD Candidate, Ecology, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG)
To reduce deforestation and boost biodiversity to help address climate change, returning lands to Indigenous communities is crucial and effective.
