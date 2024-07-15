Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Boyfriend: an innovative Japanese dating show cleverly tapping into the popular boy’s love genre

By Jennifer Coates, Professor of Japanese Studies, University of Sheffield
Netflix’s new reality show The Boyfriend has been making waves and starting conversations both inside and outside Japan as viewers follow the story of nine gay and bisexual male housemates who live and work together.

It has a fairly recognisable format. As well as living together, castmates work in a coffee van. They are, according to Netflix, looking for love and friendship. In order to bring them together, as well as working in pairs in the van, they have to complete tasks, including challenges and games that involve partnering off.

The Conversation




© The Conversation

