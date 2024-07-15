The new Labour government plans to build 1.5 million homes – here’s what’s needed to make it happen
By Graham Haughton, Professor, Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Manchester
Anupam Nanda, Professor of Urban Economics & Real Estate, University of Manchester
Richard Kingston, Professor of Urban Planning and GISc, University of Manchester
Labour has made a pledge to build 1.5 million new homes one of its key commitments, but can it be done in just five years?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 15, 2024