Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new Labour government plans to build 1.5 million homes – here’s what’s needed to make it happen

By Graham Haughton, Professor, Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Manchester
Anupam Nanda, Professor of Urban Economics & Real Estate, University of Manchester
Richard Kingston, Professor of Urban Planning and GISc, University of Manchester
Labour has made a pledge to build 1.5 million new homes one of its key commitments, but can it be done in just five years?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN remembers Nelson Mandela’s commitment to fight poverty and inequity
~ Astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station after yet more problems with Boeing’s beleaguered Starliner
~ Pregnant Nigerian women need faster access to hospitals – technology helped us calculate travel times
~ Diving with penguins: tech gives ocean scientists a bird’s-eye view of foraging in Antarctic waters
~ Gender apartheid: oppression of women should be made a crime against humanity – feminist academic explains why
~ Kenya’s digital divide: pastoralists are key to the country’s economy, but they’re being left behind
~ Trump tones down his rhetoric as he prepares for ‘coronation’ at Republican National Convention
~ Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured stomach ulcer – what you need to know
~ Amazon deforestation cut by 83% in places protected by Indigenous communities – new research
~ Books that shook the business world: Wikinomics by Dan Tapscott and Anthony D. Williams
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter