Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT in education: breakthrough or disruptive innovation?

By Fanny Verrax, Associate professor in Ecological Transition and Social Entrepreneurship, EM Lyon Business School
François Scheid, Professor in management science, EM Lyon Business School
In November 2022, the UN symbolically declared that the 8 billionth human being had been born in Manilla, Philippines, thus adding to the 2,3 billion children already living in the world. Another event happened the same month, one that will likely have a huge impact upon the education and upbringing of all these children: ChatGPT was launched on 30 November 2022, revolutionising education for the best according to some, destroying its very possibility for others.

Disruptive innovation vs breakthrough innovation


Beyond value judgments, generative AI have led philosophers of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
