Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uniting Nepali voices and cultures through journalism: An interview with Nabin Pokharel

By Sangita Swechcha
Global Voices interviewed award-winning Nepali diaspora journalist Nabin Pokharel to explore his dedication to uniting Nepalis worldwide by amplifying diverse voices and stories, while promoting their language and culture.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eyes Wide Shut at 25: why Stanley Kubrick’s final film was also his greatest
~ The Imaginary reveals the many positive skills that playing with imaginary friends can develop
~ Astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station after yet more problems with Boeing’s beleagured Starliner
~ Walking is great for lower back pain – here’s how to get the most out of this exercise
~ Could people turn Mars into another Earth? Here’s what it would take to transform its barren landscape into a life-friendly world
~ Flying in helicopters is safer than you might think – an aerospace engineer explains the technology and training that make it so
~ Michigan’s thousands of farmworkers are unprotected, poorly paid, uncounted and often exploited
~ How Smithsonian curators scavenge political conventions to explain the present to the future and save everything from hats to buttons to umbrellas to soap
~ Electing a virtuous president would make immunity irrelevant, writes a political philosopher
~ Decades after Billie Holiday’s death, ‘Strange Fruit’ is still a searing testament to injustice – and of faithful solidarity with suffering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter