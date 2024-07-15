Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: If it’s serious about CFMEU, Labor should decline its money

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Listening to the politicians and union leaders, one could be forgiven for thinking Nine’s Nick McKenzie and his journalist colleagues were the only ones aware of the nefarious activities in the CFMEU.

Amid the revelations from Nine’s investigation, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke told the ABC on Sunday “all options” for action were on the table, and he had asked for departmental advice.

By Monday morning the union’s national secretary Zach Smith had put the Victorian branch into administration.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan whipped off a request…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eyes Wide Shut at 25: why Stanley Kubrick’s final film was also his greatest
~ The Imaginary reveals the many positive skills that playing with imaginary friends can develop
~ Astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station after yet more problems with Boeing’s beleagured Starliner
~ Walking is great for lower back pain – here’s how to get the most out of this exercise
~ Could people turn Mars into another Earth? Here’s what it would take to transform its barren landscape into a life-friendly world
~ Flying in helicopters is safer than you might think – an aerospace engineer explains the technology and training that make it so
~ Michigan’s thousands of farmworkers are unprotected, poorly paid, uncounted and often exploited
~ How Smithsonian curators scavenge political conventions to explain the present to the future and save everything from hats to buttons to umbrellas to soap
~ Electing a virtuous president would make immunity irrelevant, writes a political philosopher
~ Decades after Billie Holiday’s death, ‘Strange Fruit’ is still a searing testament to injustice – and of faithful solidarity with suffering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter