The Blair Witch Project at 25: how one film changed the horror genre as we know it

By Adam Daniel, Associate Lecturer in Communications, Western Sydney University
This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Blair Witch Project, a film that popularised the found-footage horror sub-genre and captivated a generation of horror fans.

Made on a shoestring budget of less than US$60,000 by writer/director team Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez, the film went on to gross US$248 million internationally, becoming one of the most successful…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
