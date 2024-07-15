Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Drug-Linked Deportations Soar Despite State Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Miguel Perez holds a photo of his son Miguel Perez Jr., on April 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Perez Jr. is an immigrant and US army veteran who was deported after serving seven years in state prison on a drug charge.  © 2017 JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images Thousands of people are being deported every year for drug offenses that in many cases no longer exist under state laws, harming and separating immigrant families.Punitive federal immigration laws separate families, destabilize communities, and terrorize non-citizens, all while overdose deaths have risen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
