Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: New President Should End Abuse of Border Couriers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kulbars carry goods on their backs along the mountains of the Iran-Iraq border, Kurdistan, Iran, April 29, 2017. © 2017 Abed Jalilpouran/Middle East Images/Middle East Images via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities under the new president should halt their use of excessive and lethal force at the Iran-Iraq border against predominantly Kurdish kulbars (border couriers), who come from marginalized communities, Human Rights Watch and the Centre for Supporters of Human Rights (CSHR) said today. Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran, said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
