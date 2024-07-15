Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump assassination attempt has upended the US election race. How will both parties react now?

By Lester Munson, Non-Resident Fellow, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Both parties will try to use the shooting for campaign advantage by tapping into voters’ emotions. How they do so could be pivotal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Drug-Linked Deportations Soar Despite State Reforms
~ Iran: New President Should End Abuse of Border Couriers
~ The Blair Witch Project at 25: how one film changed the horror genre as we know it
~ Can you change your mind after you buy a house?
~ The Olympics and FIFA are trying to better support ‘mum-aletes’ – what are Australian sports doing?
~ Idiotfruit and tree kangaroos: here’s why the ancient rainforests of Queensland’s Wet Tropics are so distinctive
~ Climate in the courtroom: all sides are using ‘green lawfare’, and it’s good for democracy
~ An overdose of orange cones? What the review of NZ’s workplace safety rules must get right
~ Young Australians feel they are ‘missing out’ on being young: new research
~ Injectables for high blood pressure are in the works. Could they mean no more daily pills?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter