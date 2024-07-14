Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Young Australians feel they are ‘missing out’ on being young: new research

By Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Blake Cutler, Researcher and PhD Candidate in Education, Monash University
Thuc Bao Huynh, Research Fellow, Monash University
Zihong Deng, Research Fellow, Monash University
While most adults have nostalgic memories of being young, and the freedom, exploration and learning that entails, this will be less likely for the current generation of youth. Newly published research into and by young Australians presents disturbing findings that a high proportion of Australians feel as though they are missing out on being young.

Each year, The Monash Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice (CYPEP) surveys a nationally representative over sample of 500 young people aged 18-24. Data collected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
