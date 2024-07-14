Injectables for high blood pressure are in the works. Could they mean no more daily pills?
By Sonali Gnanenthiran, Cardiologist and Research Fellow, Cardiovascular Program, George Institute for Global Health
Alta Schutte, SHARP Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, UNSW Sydney
Anthony Rodgers, Professor of Global Health and Acting Director of the Cardiovascular Division, George Institute for Global Health
Clinical trials look promising, and if these drugs are approved, would change how we manage high blood pressure. But there’s much we don’t know about these injectables.
